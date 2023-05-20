Sea Dogs and Yard Goats Postponed

Hartford, Connecticut - Tonight's game between the Portland Sea Dogs and Hartford Yard Goats has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, beginning at 1:10pm at Dunkin' Park.

RHP Brian Van Belle (1-2, 2.76 ERA) will be on the mound for Portland in game one while RHP CJ Liu (4-2, 3.03 ERA) will start for the Sea Dogs in game two.

