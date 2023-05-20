Peguero Pulverizes Baysox in Rain-Shortened Affair

BOWIE, Md. - Liover Peguero crushed two home runs across the first two innings of the game for Altoona as the Curve defeated the Baysox, 6-4, in a rain-shortened six inning game at Prince George's Stadium.

It was the third career multi-homer game for Peguero and the fourth by a Curve batter this season. He led off the first inning with a solo home run and followed it with a two-run shot in the second inning, both coming off Bowie starter Houston Roth. In five games against the Baysox this week, Peguero is hitting .524 with 11 hits, five doubles, two home runs, eight RBI and a pair of stolen bases.

Altoona scored a second run later in the first inning. Lolo Sanchez hit his third double of the season and later scored on a Drew Maggi RBI-single that the shortstop Anthony Servideo fielded in shallow center field and fired towards home too late to catch Sanchez.

Henry Davis hit his 10th home run of the season in the win. The solo shot came in the fifth inning on a 1-0 pitch from RHP Conner Loeprich, his second home run of the series. Davis added his first career outfield assist in right field, throwing out Heston Kjerstad at second base in the third inning.

Braeden Ogle opened the contest for the Curve, tossing a scoreless inning with one hit allowed before giving way to Justin Meis in the second inning. Meis allowed four runs on eight hits in 4.0 innings to earn his first win of the season.

The Baysox scored a run in the second on a Randy Florentino sacrifice fly and a run in the third on a John Rhodes RBI-single. They added two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on a Billy Cook double through the rain that scored a pair of runs.

The game was put into a rain delay during a sloppy top of the sixth inning. Connor Scott reached on an error and later came around to score on a wild pitch from Loeprich before the game was called with one out in the frame.

The win improves Altoona's record back to an even 18-18 and gives the Curve a chance to take the series on Sunday against Bowie.

Altoona concludes a six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m., with RHP Jared Jones will start the game for Altoona against Bowie's RHP Justin Armbruester.

