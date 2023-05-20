Today's Game Postponed

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced that today's game at Dunkin' Park against the Portland Sea Dogs has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 1:10pm. Teams will play two 7-inning games back to back. Only fans with tickets for Sunday 5/21 will be admitted, and will have the opportunity to watch both games. Fans holding a ticket for today's game can exchange for a ticket for any remaining game this season by visiting the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park, or calling 860-246-GOAT (4628).

