Saturday's Rumble Ponies Game against New Hampshire Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

May 20, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - Saturday night's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Sunday as part of a doubleheader, with first pitch of game one at 12:05 PM. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.

Both games will air on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and 92.1 FM as part of the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network, with the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show beginning at 11:50 AM.

The Rumble Ponies return home Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the San Francisco Giants Double-A Affiliate. For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

