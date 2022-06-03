Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats Postponed Due to Rain
June 3, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats Friday night game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow, June 4th beginning at 5:05pm with the second game to follow.
LHP Jay Groome (2-2, 4.58 ERA) will take the mound for the Sea Dogs in game one. Portland is TBA for game two. RHP Paxton Schultz (3-4, 5.74 ERA) will start game one for the Fisher Cats while RHP Adam Kloffenstein (0-0, 9.00 ERA) will get the ball in game two.
