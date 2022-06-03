Late Homers Lead Patriots to Victory

Binghamton, New York - The Somerset Patriots (31-17) defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-30) by a score of 7-2 at Mirabito Stadium on Friday evening.

The teams traded runs in the first with an Andres Chaparro RBI groundout plating Anthony Volpe before Ronny Mauricio tied it up with an RBI single.

Francisco Alvarez (9) put Binghamton up in the third with a home run to left field.

The red-hot Jesus Bastidas (5) answered for Somerset with a solo home run in the top of the seventh for his third straight game with a homer. Bastidas finished the game 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

A three-run blast by Chaparro (8), along with back-to-back bases loaded hit by pitches, put Somerset up 7-2 in the eighth.

Josh Maciejewski (3-0) picked up the win after two scoreless innings and three strikeouts. Kevin Gadea (0-2) suffered the loss after he allowed five earned runs in 0.1 innings pitched.

Luis Medina struck out six and allowed two runs on five hits in five innings of work in a no decision.

The 2022 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue on the road on Saturday with a 6:35 pm game versus the Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium. Fans can catch all the action on FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM | 1450 AM, the Flagship Station for Patriots Baseball.

