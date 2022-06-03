RubberDucks' Joey Cantillo Named Pitcher of the Month

June 3, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Akron RubberDucks left-hander Joey Cantillo was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for the month of May.

Cantillo was 2-0 in five appearances (four starts) and did not allow a run over 22.0 innings pitched in May. The left-hander struck out 33 batters while allowing just 10 hits and four walks. Cantillo was the only qualified pitcher in MiLB or MLB to not allow a run May 1-30. In that time, he ranked first in baseball with a 0.00 ERA, second in WHIP with 0.64 and third in opposing batting average with .135.

Cantillo is the first member of the Guardians organization to earn Player or Pitcher of the Month honors this season. Fellow Akron pitchers Daniel Espino (April 18-24) and Hunter Gaddis (May 16-22) earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors this season.

A 2017 16th round pick of the San Diego Padres out of Kailua High School in Kailua, Hawaii, Cantillo came to Cleveland in 2020 as part of the trade that sent Mike Clevinger and Greg Allen to San Diego in exchange for Cal Quantrill, Josh Naylor, Austin Hedges, Owen Miller, Gabriel Arias and Cantillo.

In his second season with the RubberDucks, Cantillo is 2-2 with a 2.19 ERA over nine appearances (eight starts). He has struck out 57 batters (eighth most in the Eastern League) while allowing just 23 hits and 16 walks over 37.0 innings pitched.

The Akron RubberDucks continue their six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday, June 3 with a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m.

