Scrappers Final Regular Season Homestand August 28-September 2

Vs. State College Spikes (Cardinals) & West Virginia Black Bears (Pirates)

Wednesday, August 28 vs. Spikes @ 7:05pm

It's Military Appreciation Night presented by NECA/IBEW Electricians and 27 WKBN & WYTV 33 with radio partner 570 WKBN. Show your Military ID and get two free Upper Box Seat tickets. It is also Wendy's® Wednesday! Get buy one, get one free Upper Box Seat tickets with a Wendy's receipt or voucher from participating Wendy's locations. It's also $2 Pizza Slice Night at the main concession stands presented by Marco's Pizza.

Thursday, August 29 vs. Spikes @ 7:05pm

It's the last Buck Night presented by Quaker Steak & Lube and radio partner 93.3 The Wolf. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs and $1 drinks all game long.

Friday, August 30 vs. Spikes @ 7:05pm

It's the last post-game fireworks show presented by Ohio Lottery, 21 WFMJ, WBCB and radio partner Mix 98.9. One lucky fan will win a $500 flight voucher from Allegiant. Visit the Anthem Fan Assistance Center to fill out a FREE entry form for a chance to win.

Saturday, August 31 vs. Black Bears @ 5:05pm (Doubleheader)

The Scrappers will play two 7-inning games with the first beginning at 5:05pm and the second beginning approximately thirty minutes following the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 4:30pm. It's Fan Appreciation Night! We will be giving away fantastic prizes all night long. Fans can also purchase $1 General Admission tickets. We will be raffling off the chance to win a $500 flight voucher from Allegiant for CommUNITY night. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Sunday, September 1 vs. Black Bears @ 4:05pm

It's Sunday Family Fun Day presented by McDonald's Owner/Operators of the Mahoning Valley with kids run the bases and a post-game team autograph session following the game. . It's the Ohio Lottery Second Chance Sunday - get buy one get one free tickets with any non-winning Ohio Lottery instant ticket. Following the game there will be a full team, on-field autograph session for all fans. It's also Unused Ticket Night. Fans that have tickets that they couldn't use this season can exchange them for a free General Admission ticket.

Monday, September 2 vs. Black Bears @ 1:05pm

It's Every Monday Matters presented by Pizza Joe's and 106.1 The Bull. Bring a donation of non-perishable food, gently used clothing or a new book and receive a General Admission ticket. It's also Unused Ticket Night. Fans that have tickets that they couldn't use this season can exchange them for a free General Admission ticket. The Scrappers also invite you and your family for a pre-game Labor Day all you can eat picnic that starts at just $15 and runs from 12:00pm-1:30pm.

