Fregia's Inside-the-Park Homerun Fuels Aberdeen Victory

Lowell, M.A. (August 26th, 2019) - After dominating Lowell in game one of the series, the IronBirds played a little tighter in game two. Andrew Fregia's inside the park homerun in the 4th made it 3-0, and the 'Birds never looked back in the 5-1 win.

W: Ryan Conroy

L: Aldo Ramirez

BIG MOMENTS:

4th inning: Ian Evans started it with a single, one of three hits he had Monday night. Jean Carmona was then hit by a pitch. Fregia lined one to center, and Gilberto Jimenez dove forward trying to catch it. It got past him and went to the wall, allowing Fregia to make the round trip for the inside the park homer. It was 3-0 IronBirds

5th inning: Maverick Handley doubled and scored. He also caught a runner at second on a backpick in the first inning.

8th inning: Joey Ortiz singled and came in on Ian Evan's RBI double.

9th inning: Lowell loaded the bases with two outs, but Kade Strowd retired the side and kept his ERA at 0.00.

KEY IRONBIRD CONTRIBUTORS:

Ryan Conroy: Win, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 K, 3 BB

Kyle Martin: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K

Ian Evans: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI

Joey Ortiz: 2-for-4

NEWS AND NOTES

Aberdeen has now taken 6 out of 8 games from Lowell

Fregia put up the first inside-the-park homerun for Aberdeen in six years.

With 7 games to go, Aberdeen is tied for the McNamara Division lead with Brooklyn and Hudson Valley

UP NEXT

IronBirds at Lowell Spinners - 7:05 on Tuesday, August 27th

