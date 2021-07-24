Scranton Hits 6 Homers in Friday Night Win over Wings

Matt Tomshaw allowed four home runs in his Red Wings debut as the Scranton/WB RailRiders homered their way past the Wings, 14-5, Friday night at PNC Field.

After the RailRiders jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first the Wings drew within a run in the third courtesy of a Jake Noll two-run triple.

Jakson Reetz doubled home a run in the fourth to trim the lead to 5-3, but the RailRiders hit a pair of homers in a four-run fourth inning to blow the game open.

The RailRiders would homer two more times off the Wings bullpen.

Adrian Sanchez hit a two-run homer for Rochester in the ninth inning - his third homer of the series.

Blake Swiharet had three hits for the Wings in the losing effort.

Game five of the six-game series is Saturday night in Scranton.

