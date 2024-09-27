Schultz Named Captain as Leadership Group Is Unveiled

September 27, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Veteran defenceman Brady Schultz has been announced as the Captain of the Halifax Mooseheads for the 2024-25 QMJHL season, making him the 36th Captain in team history and the first American born player to earn the honour.

The 20-year-old from Monroe, Connecticut was originally a 14th round pick by the Mooseheads in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft and is entering his fourth season on the blueline in Halifax. With 123 career points scored, he is just 27 behind Konrad Abelthauser's franchise record for career points by a defenceman.

"We got together with GM (Cam Russell) and obviously the other coaches, we have a great group of leaders and a great group all around. I want to congratulate Brady and everyone who was chosen to be one of our leaders this season," said Head Coach Andrew Lord.

Joining Schultz in the leadership group are full-time alternate's Braeden MacPhee and Owen Phillips. MacPhee is a 20-year-old forward from Moncton, NB and has played 139 career games with the Herd after the team selected him in the 8th round of the 2020 draft. Phillips, an 18-year-old defenceman from Hammonds Plains, NS, was the 7th overall pick by Halifax in the 1st round of the 2022 draft.

Meantime, 19-year-old defenceman Jack Martin of Upper Coverdale, NB and 17-year-old forward Liam Kilfoil will split duties as an alternate at home and away games. All five players were drafted and developed in the Mooseheads' system.

The regular season kicks off with five consecutive road games beginning this weekend when Halifax visits Charlottetown in the opener on Friday night at 7pm, followed by a Saturday evening battle in Saint John at 7pm. Catch both games on CHL TV and listen live on 95.7 News Radio with Garreth MacDonald.

The Home Opener at Scotiabank Centre is just over two weeks away as the Mooseheads are preparing to host the Quebec Remparts on Friday, October 4th at 7pm for what promises to be an exciting night in the building with some new additions to the fan experience in Moose Country. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca .

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.