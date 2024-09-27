Eagles Set for Home Opener against Rival Mooseheads

September 27, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







For the first time since an electrifying playoff run, the Cape Breton Eagles will play a game with stakes at Centre 200 as the 2024-25 home calendar opens up against the Halifax Mooseheads. Game four against Baie-Comeau was the only loss in six playoff home games in the spring in Sydney, and the Eagles will look to keep that energy throughout the 2024-25 season.

Tonight the Eagles will welcome back goaltender Jakob Milota from Nashville Predators training camp. Milota posted a .905 save percentage during a quality rookie campaign for the Eagles before being drafted by the Predators in the fourth round of the NHL draft.

It will be an exciting night at the Nest with several additions to the game day experience for 2024-25. It's the first chance for Eagles fans to experience the new jumbotron, LED system, and sound system. For opening weekend there will also be live entertainment at the Blue Lobster Lounge starting at 6 PM on Friday, facepainting and balloon art from Jokers Wild in the concourse, and an Eastlink chuck-a-puck contest with a grand prize. All season there will be an in-house DJ (Blazing Sounds) and the launch of MacDonald Auto 25 To Drive- one fan, if in their assigned seat, will win a brand new vehicle, if the Eagles score in the first 25 seconds of the game.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's big game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/Eh9wX

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://shorturl.at/KPS8m

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.