Charlottetown Islanders Sign Maverick Bishop as Honorary Coach

September 27, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Islanders are welcoming one of their biggest fans behind the bench this season.

As an honorary coach, Maverick Bishop will be an important part of the team and will bring tenacity and perseverance to the locker room. From morning skate right up until pregame, Maverick will be inspiring the players for the kick-off of the QMJHL regular season.

Maverick was born with congenital heart disease, resulting in him going through 6 open heart surgeries to date. His first coming when he was just 11 days old and his most recent being this past July. Despite these challenges, Maverick enjoys playing with his friends, flying, and cheering on the Maple Leafs and Charlottetown Islanders.

"Maverick loves the Islanders and feeling like he's a part of the team will mean the world to him," said Maverick's father, Woodrow Bishop. "This is so cool, for Maverick but also our whole family."

This will be Maverick's second time with the team. On March 16 of last season, he joined the morning skate and read the starting lineup. The Islanders went on to beat the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-2 with the help of Maverick's mojo.

"His energy and enthusiasm is contagious," said Head Coach Jim Hulton. "We are a better team with Maverick on board!"

On Friday, July 26th, Maverick found out that he is a candidate for a transplant and is awaiting a new heart. For now, they are back to PEI for a re-group and to enjoy some summer back on the Island, before returning to Toronto later this September to await a heart transplant.

"The team is very excited to welcome 7-year-old Maverick Bishop as an honorary coach. His grit, determination & courage in the face of real-life adversity inspires us all. Bringing a wonderful outlook and approach to each day," said Hulton.

Although Maverick will only be around in-person for opening weekend, he said he will be watching every game online from Toronto.

Maverick and his family continue to raise awareness for organ donation and this life-saving gift, encouraging everyone to check out the Canadian Transplant Association website for more information on supporting those in need and becoming a donor.

The Islanders are planning to officially welcome Maverick on opening night at the Eastlink Centre when they take on the Halifax Mooseheads on September 20th.

