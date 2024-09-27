Eagles Hold High Hopes as Season Opens Tonight in Bathurst

September 27, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Following an electrifying run to the 2024 QMJHL semi-finals, the Cape Breton Eagles are looking for an even better encore as the 2024-25 season begins tonight on the road against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

The Eagles come into the season ranked #6 in the Canadian Hockey League, and are returning 15 players from that team as they hunt for championship glory. Forwards Romain Litalien, Rory Pilling, Carson Griffin, Alexis Toussaint along with defensemen Logan Quinn & Aiden McCullough are expected to make their QMJHL debuts tonight, along with rookie blueliner Will Murphy and goaltender Brandon Lavoie who saw action as affiliate players last season.

Of course there will be no easy games on the schedule, including two contests against a Titan side that progressed in the second half despite parting ways with some of their veteran players, and upset a powerful edition of the Halifax Mooseheads. Earlier in the week, the Titan named their leadership group- including three former Eagle draft picks in captain Colby Huggan and alternates FJ Buteau and Emile Perron.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of the big season opener!

Venue: KC Irving Regional Centre, Bathurst, NB

Puck drop: 7 PM

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/YP56B

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq/en/gamecentre/31171/

CAPE BRETON ACADIE-BATHURST

39-26-1-2 2023-24 RECORD 30-31-3-4

Round 3 loss to Baie-Comeau 2024 PLAYOFFS Round 2 loss to Baie-Comeau

5-2-1-0 SEASON SERIES 3-3-0-2

Noah Reinhart, Olivier Houde, Jacob Newcombe, Brayden Schmitt OVERAGERS FJ Buteau, Colby Huggan, Joshua Flemming

Noah Reinhart, Ales Zielinski OFF-SEASON TRADES Tyson Goguen, FJ Buteau

Romain Litalien 2024 FIRST ROUND PICKS Biagio Daniele Jr, Liam Arsenault

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.