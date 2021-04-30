NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Schedule Update

April 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release


WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team's game against the Toronto Marlies on Thursday, May 6 will now start at 2:00 p.m. CT.

