Schedule Update

April 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team's game against the Toronto Marlies on Thursday, May 6 will now start at 2:00 p.m. CT.

