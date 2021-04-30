Schedule Update
April 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team's game against the Toronto Marlies on Thursday, May 6 will now start at 2:00 p.m. CT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2021
- Schedule Update - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Wild Signs Goaltender Robbie Beydoun to PTO - Iowa Wild
- Game #30 Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Scheel Leads Stars to 2-1 Shootout Win in Home Return - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Manitoba Moose Stories
- Schedule Update
- Gustafsson Provides OT Winner for Moose
- Moose Top Stockton, 3-1
- Moose Edged by Stockton in Shootout
- Comrie Shuts out Stockton, Moose Win 3-0