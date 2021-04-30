Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Ben Thomas, Goaltender Spencer Martin from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Ben Thomas and goaltender Spencer Martin from the Syracuse Crunch to the taxi squad, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the team has reassigned defenseman Cal Foote from the taxi squad to the Crunch.

Thomas, 24, has skated in 16 games with the Crunch this season, posting a goal and nine points to go along with a plus-8 rating and 10 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound defenseman ranks tied for first among Syracuse defensemen for assists with eight and is tied for second for points. The Calgary, Alberta native has skated in four games with the Lightning this season, posting two shots on goal and a plus-1 rating. He made his NHL debut on April 4 against the Detroit Red Wings.

Martin, 25, has appeared in 11 games for the Crunch this season, posting a record of 5-4-1 to go along with a 2.77 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. The Oakville, Ontario native has played in 169 career AHL games over the past six seasons, earning a record of 66-73-17 to go along with a 3.00 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and nine shutouts. Martin has also appeared in three career NHL games, all with Colorado during the 2016-17 season.

