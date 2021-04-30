Ontario Scores Four Unanswered to Defeat Eagles, 4-1

April 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - The Ontario Reign scored four unanswered goals to erase a 1-0 deficit and defeat the Colorado Eagles, 4-1 on Friday. Eagles defenseman Ian Scheid scored Colorado's lone goal in the game, as the Eagles were held without a power-play goal for just the second time in the last 15 contests. Ontario goalie Matthew Villalta earned the win in net, stopping 37 of the 38 shots he faced.

The first period would see Ontario outshoot the Eagles 12-11, as Colorado failed to connect on the period's lone power play and the two teams would head to the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

The Eagles would generate the game's first goal 7:34 into the second period when Scheid settled a rebound in the right-wing circle and snapped a shot into the back of the net to give Colorado the 1-0 edge.

The momentum would quickly swing, as Reign defenseman Cameron Gaunce fired a wrister from the left-wing circle in transition, beating Eagles goalie Adam Werner and tying the game at 1-1 at the 10:38 mark of the middle frame.

Ontario would claim its first lead of the night when forward Martin Frk hammered a one-timer from the bottom of the circle into the back of the net to put the Reign on top, 2-1 with 3:55 remaining in the second period.

Still trailing 2-1 heading into the final 20 minutes of play, Colorado would see the hole grow deeper when a turnover at the Eagles blue line allowed Reign forward Arthur Kaliyev to skate between the circles before burying a shot that would stretch Ontario's lead to 3-1 at the 3:24 mark of the third period.

Colorado would pull Werner in favor of the extra attacker with just over three minutes remaining, but it would be Reign forward Akil Thomas who would capitalize with an empty-netter to seal the 4-1 victory at the 18:08 mark of the final frame.

The Eagles outshot Ontario 38-31 in the contest, as both teams finished the night going 0-for-3 on the power play. Werner suffered the loss in goal, allowing three goals on 30 shots.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles host the Ontario Reign on Saturday, May 1st at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.