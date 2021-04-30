Cormier Stops 35 in 3-1 Loss to Penguins

Binghamton Devils left wing Ben Thomson (left) vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

NEWARK - Evan Cormier made 35 saves in a 3-1 loss to the visiting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday night inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

Jordy Bellerive started the scoring 8:53 into the game to give the Penguins the lead. After a ton of pressure in the offensive zone, Nick Schilkey took the puck below the goal line and fed Bellerive who beat goaltender Evan Cormier. The goal was his ninth of the year from Schilkey and Cam Lee to take a 1-0 lead.

With only 1:32 left in the first frame, Jonathan Gruden gave the Penguins a 2-0 advantage. Gruden intercepted the puck in the right-wing circle and beat Cormier on the glove side as he tried to get back into position. The goal was Gruden's fourth of the year, unassisted, and the Penguins took the two-goal lead into the second period.

After no scoring in the second period, the Devils got on the board 6:59 into the third period. Colton White took a shot from just inside the blue line and beat goaltender Alex D'Orio to pull within one. The goal was White's first of the year from Nate Schnarr and the Devils trailed 2-1.

With the net empty, Drew O'Connor scored an empty-net goal to seal a 3-1 win for the Penguins. Cormier 35 of 37 in the loss and D'Orio put aside 23 in the win.

The Devils return to the ice tomorrow, May 1, as they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:15 p.m. inside PPL Center.

