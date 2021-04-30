Wild Fall to Wolves 4-1 in Chicago

CHICAGO - Iowa Wild (12-12-4-0; 28 pts.) fell on Friday night, 4-1, to the Chicago Wolves (18-6-1-2; 39 pts.). Wild rookie forward Nick Swaney made his professional debut in the loss.

The Wild opened the scoring 11:39 into the first period. Forwards Gabriel Dumont and Brandon Duhaime battled the puck loose in the right-hand corner of the Chicago zone, where Duhaime swung it to the right point. Defenseman Turner Ottenbreit spun to his forehand just inside the blue line and sent a shot, through traffic, past Wolves' goaltender Beck Warm (26 saves) to make it 1-0.

Chicago equalized at 18:43 of the first frame with a goal by forward Sheldon Rempal. He tipped a shot from the blueline past Wild goaltender Joel Rumpel (28 saves), tying the game, 1-1.

After 20 minutes of play, the Wild and the Wolves were locked at 1-1. Chicago outshot Iowa 12-7 in the first period.

A power play goal put Chicago on top at 8:27 of the second period. Forward Phil Tomasino's shot from the top of the right circle beat Rumpel over his blocker and made it 2-1, Wolves.

The Wolves doubled their lead at 9:55 of the second stanza with a shorthanded goal. Forward Sean Malone capitalized off an Iowa turnover in front of their own net to take the lead to 3-1.

With two periods finished, the Wolves led 3-1 and outshot the Wild 12-11 in the second period, for a total edge in shots, 24-18.

Chicago stretched their lead to 4-1, with a goal by Zach Solow at 10:40 of the third period.

The final score stood, 4-1, as the Wolves captured their fifth win over Iowa in seven games played this season. Iowa outshot Chicago 9-8 in the third period but trailed in total shots, 32-27. The Wild power play went 0-6 in the game, while the Wolves power play scored once on six opportunities.

The Wild play their eighth and final game of the season series against the Wolves on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. CT at Triphahn Center Ice Arena.

