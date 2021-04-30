Iowa Wild Signs Goaltender Robbie Beydoun to PTO

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the signing of goaltender Robbie Beydoun to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Beydoun, 24 (10/1/96), recently made his pro debut with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL. In his debut on Apr. 17, Beydoun delivered a 29-save shutout performance against the Indy Fuel. In total, the Plymouth, Mich. native is 3-0 with the Komets and has a 1.33 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .954 save percentage (SV%).

Prior to joining the ECHL ranks, the 6-foot, 185-pound netminder finished his collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin during the 2020-21 season. Beydoun went 11-8-0 and posted a 2.66 GAA and a .919 SV%, helping the Badgers win the Big 10 Conference Regular Season Championship. He spent his first three seasons of college hockey with Michigan Tech University in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA).

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

