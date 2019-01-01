Savage Loaned to Milwaukee Admirals

PORTLAND, ME - Mariners defenseman Scott Savage will get a chance with an AHL team for the second time in his career. On Monday, Savage was loaned to the Milwaukee Admirals. The alternate captain of the Mariners spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cleveland Monsters.

Savage is a third year pro (second full season) from San Clemente, CA. The 23-year-old leads all Mariners defensemen in points with 14 (three goals, 11 assists) in 23 games. Savage spent most of last season with the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL, and was the 2nd highest scoring defenseman for them, with seven goal and 18 assists in 50 games. He suited up in 16 games for the Monsters last season as well, plus three in 2016-17. He has no goals and three assists in his AHL career.

Savage played his college hockey for the Boston College Eagles from 2013-17. Prior to college, he was in the U.S. National Team Development Program. He signed with the Mariners in late September.

The Mariners are in Manchester tonight at 6:00 PM and back home this weekend to welcome in the Brampton Beast on January 4th and 5th. Friday, January 4th is another 1-2-3 Friday, while Saturday night is "Throwback Night" featuring original Maine Mariners jerseys and alumni appearances. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling 207-775-3458.

