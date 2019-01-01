Atlanta Acquires Goalie Bitzer from Rapid City, Galipeau Loaned to Team

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that they have acquired goalie Michael Bitzer, from Rapid City, to complete the future considerations portion of the Darby Llewellyn trade. In addition, the Providence Bruins have re-loaned Olivier Galipeau back to Atlanta.

Bitzer, 25, has appeared in 12 games this season for the Rapid City Rush and posted a goals-against-average (GAA) of 3.64. The Moorhead, MN native ended last season with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads after completing a four-year collegiate career at Bemidji State University. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound goalie went 2-1-0 with a 2.30 GAA in three games for the Steelheads. The rookie goalie amassed a record of 65-54-19, .191 GAA and .921 save percentage over the course of his college career. Bitzer set the WCHA record for career shutouts with 21, was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and was also named a First-Team All-American, the WCHA Player of the Year, WCHA Goaltending Champion, and a WCHA First-Team All-Star during his tenure with the Beavers of Bemidji State.

Galipeau, 21, did not see game action during his most recent call-up to the P-Bruins but has totaled five AHL games with one assist this season. The Montreal, PQ native has earned 10 points (3g, 7a) in 14 games for Atlanta this season. The rookie defender is tied for the team-lead with 10 points by defensemen.

