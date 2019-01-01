ECHL Transactions - January 1
January 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 1, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Roberts Locans, F
Tulsa:
Anthony McVeigh, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Alex Breton, D loaned to Belleville [12/31]
Atlanta:
Add Olivier Galipeau, D assigned by Providence
Brampton:
Delete Francois Beauchemin, F recalled by Belleville
Greenville:
Add Garrett Milan, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Lucas Bombardier, F signed contract, added to active roster
Kansas City:
Delete Greg Owens, G released as EBUG
Add Greg Owens, G added as EBUG [12/31]
Manchester:
Delete Craig Wyszomirski, D loaned to Utica
Norfolk:
Delete Patrick D'Amico, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Michael Bitzer, G traded to Atlanta
Toledo:
Delete Marcus Crawford, D recalled by Grand Rapids
