ECHL Transactions - January 1

January 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 1, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Roberts Locans, F

Tulsa:

Anthony McVeigh, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Alex Breton, D loaned to Belleville [12/31]

Atlanta:

Add Olivier Galipeau, D assigned by Providence

Brampton:

Delete Francois Beauchemin, F recalled by Belleville

Greenville:

Add Garrett Milan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Lucas Bombardier, F signed contract, added to active roster

Kansas City:

Delete Greg Owens, G released as EBUG

Add Greg Owens, G added as EBUG [12/31]

Manchester:

Delete Craig Wyszomirski, D loaned to Utica

Norfolk:

Delete Patrick D'Amico, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Michael Bitzer, G traded to Atlanta

Toledo:

Delete Marcus Crawford, D recalled by Grand Rapids

