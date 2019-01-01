Blackwood is the MeiGray Group/ECHL Alumnus of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Former Adirondack Thunder goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood of the New Jersey Devils is The MeiGray Group ECHL Alumnus of the Month for December.

The 22-year-old made his National?Hockey League debut on Dec. 18 and went on to appear in six games during the month, posting a record of 3-1-0 with two shutouts, a 1.25 goals-against average and a save percentage of .963. He became the first rookie goaltender in Devils' franschise history to post back-to-back shutouts, stopping 37 shots in a 2-0 win against Carolina on Dec. 29 and making 25 saves in a 4-0 victory over Vancouer on Dec. 31.

A native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Blackwood appeared in five games for Adirondack during the 2017-18 season, going 2-1-1 with a 2.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. He also saw action in five games during the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, posting a 3-1 record with one shutout.

Selected by the Devils in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2015 NHL?Entry Draft, Blackwood has appeared in 83 career games in the American Hockey League with Albany and Binghamton where he is 30-38-11 with six shutouts, a 2.91 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898.

There have been 651 players who have played in the NHL after playing in the ECHL including 10 who have made their debut in 2018-19. The ECHL has had 456 players reach the NHL since 2002-03 when it changed its focus to become the primary developmental league for the NHL and the AHL. The ECHL had 97 players reach the NHL in its first 10 seasons and 215 in the first 15 years. There have been 395 ECHL players who have played their first game in the last 14 seasons for an average of more than 28 per year.

