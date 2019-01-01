Americans End 2018 with a Loss

Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped a 3-1 decision to the Tulsa Oilers on Monday night closing 2018 with a loss in front of 4,501 at Allen Event Center.

The Americans could manage only one goal on New Years Eve; a first period power play goal from the Americans Captain Joel Chouinard put Allen in front 1-0. Unfortunately, that would be it for the offense on the night as the Oilers would score three unanswered goals, two by Tulsa forward Jared Thomas, his 7th and 8th of the season to lead the way in the Tulsa win. The line of Thomas, Sampair and Ammirato were all over the score sheet as they were involved in all three Tulsa goals.

"We weren't good enough tonight," said Americans forward Spencer Asuchak. 'They outworked us and beat us to every loose puck. No excuses, we didn't play well enough... period."

With the loss on Monday night, the Americans dropped to 8-26-0-2, last place in the Mountain Division. Allen continues the homestand on Wednesday night against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Americans Next Home Game:

Wednesday, January 2nd vs. KC Mavs

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

