Royals Weekly

January 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - Heading into the new year, the Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, are tied for third in the North Division with 37 points. First-place Newfoundland is four points ahead of Reading, with the Royals home Friday at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk.

Reading completed December with an 8-2-0-1 record, earning their last win of the month Friday vs. Newfoundland. It is the 12th time in Royals history the club registered two or fewer regulation losses in a month (excluding Oct. and Apr.).

Team Record

15-9-2-5, 37 points, T-3rd North

Division Standings

Newfoundland - 41 points

Adirondack - 40 points

Reading - 37 points

Maine - 37 points

Brampton - 31 points

Worcester - 31 points

Manchester - 30 points

Weekly Results

Dec. 28 vs. Newfoundland: W, 4-1

Dec. 29 vs. Newfoundland: SOL, 4-3

Dec. 31 at Wheeling: L, 4-0

Big 3 Storylines

1) Playing well and staying out of the box

Reading players sat in the box for a total of four minutes (2 PIM each game) in the back-to-back games against first-place Newfoundland last weekend. Saturday's shootout loss tied for fewest number of penalty minutes taken by the Royals and by a Reading opponent in a game this season. At even strength this season, Reading is outscoring opponents, 68-60. The Royals yielded one goal at even strength Monday at Wheeling.

2) Weekend Preview vs. Norfolk and at Manchester

The Royals practice at home this week and face off against the Norfolk Admirals for the first time this season. The Admirals are currently fifth in the Southern Division (14-16-1-2, 31 pts.). Taylor Cammarata and rookie Luke Nogard lead Norfolk in goals (11), with Cammarata best on the squad in points (26).

In two fewer games than the Admirals, Josh MacDonald leads the team with 15 goals and Chris McCarthy leads with 31 points.

Reading is 2-0-0-1 vs. Manchester this campaign and the Monarchs are last in the North Division with 30 points. Manchester snapped a five-game losing streak on New Year's Eve, striding past Maine, 3-2.

3) Royals player of the week: Chris McCarthy

McCarthy tied for second in the ECHL with 14 assists and fourth with 21 points this December. The month-long tear has given the Collegeville, PA native the team lead in points (31). He registered multi-point games in eight of the first nine games of the month. At Manchester Dec. 21, the fifth-year professional generated four points in the first period and completed the contest with a professional-best five (1g, 4a).

At the start of the month, McCarthy ranked seventh on the team in points and had one goal.

Regular season team leaders

Goals: Josh MacDonald (15)

Assists: Chris McCarthy (23)

Points: Chris McCarthy (31)

+/-: Michael Huntebrinker (12)

PIM: Adam Marsh (42)

Practice schedule

Monday - Game at Wheeling (L, 4-0)

Tuesday - OFF DAY

Wednesday - 11:00 a.m. Santander Arena

Thursday - 11:00 a.m. Santander Arena

Friday - Game 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk

Saturday - Game 7:00 p.m. at Manchester

Sunday - OFF DAY

Monday - 11:00 a.m. Santander Arena

Royals Radio Recon: Next Show Tues., Jan. 8

Live from Jimmy G's Railroad House from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Meet Royals players at Jimmy G's Railroad House, 152 Woodrow Ave., Sinking Spring, PA. Listen on mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals or via the Mixlr App.

