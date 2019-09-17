Sargis Signed for 19-20 Season

September 17, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release





Knoxville, TENN. - The Knoxville Ice Bears and Jeff Carr announced Tuesday hybrid skater Gehrett Sargis has been signed for the 2019-2020 season.

Sargis, 30, joined the Ice Bears after their 2017 Free Agent Camp and has 33 points (13G, 20A) in 100 games played for Knoxville. At Robert Morris University (ACHA), Sargis had 184 points in 125 games played, and was selected for Team USA the 2013 World University Games in his senior year.

"Sarge has been one of the strongest and grittiest defensemen on the team, for the last two years," Carr said. "Even though he's played as a D-man the majority of his time in Knoxville, we expect him to contribute heavily to our offense this season."

Sargis competed his way into a Training Camp invitation in Carr's first year has Knoxville's head coach and has been a crucial part of the defense since. Sargis doesn't quite match the size of his defensive teammates, but he certainly carries his share of the load by using his strength and offensive skills to dig pucks out of the corners and create chances on the attack. Another 200-foot player on this well-rounded Knoxville roster, Sargis is expected to benefit the Ice Bears on both ends of the ice.

Knoxville's first regular season game will take place, at home, on October 18th versus the Evansville Thunderbolts.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.