Havoc Sign Kostyukov to Training Camp

September 17, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - Head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Tuesday that the team has signed Russian defenseman Egor Kostyukov to the training camp roster.

Kostyukov (6-1, 187 pounds) played last season for the FPHL's Watertown Wolves. In 41 regular season games, he posted 8 points on 2 goals and 6 assists. He also accumulated 43 penalty minutes.

He also played in two playoff games for Watertown, amassing 14 penalty minutes.

Opening Night

The Havoc will honor the back-to-back President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2019-20 season on Friday, November 1. Follow the Havoc social media for details and a full schedule when it is released.

