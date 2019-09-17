Havoc Sign Kostyukov to Training Camp
September 17, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE - Head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Tuesday that the team has signed Russian defenseman Egor Kostyukov to the training camp roster.
Kostyukov (6-1, 187 pounds) played last season for the FPHL's Watertown Wolves. In 41 regular season games, he posted 8 points on 2 goals and 6 assists. He also accumulated 43 penalty minutes.
He also played in two playoff games for Watertown, amassing 14 penalty minutes.
