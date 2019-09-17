Thunderbolts announce changes to 2019-20 schedule

The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have announced changes to their 2019-20 schedule.

Due to Quad City's facility needs, the SPHL has made the following changes to the Thunderbolts schedule. Evansville's February 22 road game at Macon has been replaced by a road game at Quad City on March 17.

Also, the Thunderbolts will now play host to the Birmingham Bulls on March 22, instead of the Peoria Rivermen.

To order season, group or single game tickets, call 812-422-BOLT.

