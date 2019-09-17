Levac Set to Join Rivermen

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced today that the team has signed 30-year-old Justin Levac to a professional tryout agreement for the team's upcoming training camp.The Rivermen have also signed defenseman Dillon Hill to a professional tryout agreement, as well as goaltender T.J. Black

Levac, who anticipates entering his 10th pro season, skated in 41 games with the Macon Mayhem last season, registering four goals and 25 points.

"He's a veteran center that plays the game the right way," said Rivermen Head Coach Jean-Guy Trudel. "We are bringing the best faceoff player in the league to our team."

From Garson, Ontario, Levac played junior hockey in both the Ontario Junior A Hockey League (OJHL) and the Ontario Hockey League, before turning pro in the 2010-11 season when he joined the 1000 Island Privateers in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Justin has over 280 FPHL games under his belt, and has reached as high as the ECHL, where he played 17 games for the Orlando Solar Bears during the 2012-13 season.

The Rivermen have also added defenseman Dillon Hill to their list of players coming to training camp in early October. Hill is expected to be the youngest player trying out for the team, as the 20-year-old defender looks to go the professional route after four seasons with the Niagara Falls Canucks in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL). After 23 points in 44 games in the 2017-18 campaign, Hill found another gear last season, posting 78 points in 48 games.

In-between the pipes, goaltender T.J. Black will come into training camp looking to join veteran Eric Levine as the duo in net for the Rivermen. Black, 23, is looking to start his professional career in Peoria. The Wheaton, IL native did sign a professional contract with the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL late last season, but did not appear in a game. Black's numbers at the collegiate level made him a standout at St. Norbert College. In NCAA Division III play over four seasons, T.J. posted a 76-13-5 record, coupled with 18 shutouts.

