Santos And Ullola Pitch Well But Tourists Come Up Short

April 28, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release







BOWLING GREEN- Friday night's game in Bowling Green between the Asheville Tourists and the Bowling Green Hot Rods came down to one inning. The Hot Rods hit two Home Runs and scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth. That was the difference in the contest as Asheville fell by a final score of 4-1.

The Tourists manufactured a run in the top of the first, their lone run of the game. Jacob Melton reached on an infield single, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a Zach Dezenzo Sacrifice Fly. Dezenzo and Drew Gilbert added singles in the sixth inning for the Tourists only other hits in the game.

Alex Santos II brought it from the start. The Tourists right-hander pitched three scoreless innings and began the fourth with a strikeout. The next batter made it all the way to third base on a routine groundball where the Tourists managed to commit two throwing errors. A bloop single then tied the game 1-1.

Bowling Green parked a pair of Home Runs in the fifth to build a 4-1 advantage. Asheville then brought in Miguel Ullola to pitch. Ullola fired three scoreless innings from the sixth through the eighth for his best outing of the year.

The current series is tied at two games apiece. Asheville and Bowling Green have a double-header scheduled for Saturday evening and will wrap up the seven-game series on Sunday afternoon.

