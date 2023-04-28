Salute Our Healthcare Heroes on May 16th

As part of this year's National Hospital Week, the Greenville Drive are proud to recognize & salute all healthcare workers in our community & beyond at the Greenville Drive's game at Fluor Field on Tuesday May 16th (first pitch at 7pm).

As a special thank you from the Drive, all healthcare workers that attend the Drive game on the 16th, upon arrival at the game, will receive a $10 ballpark voucher good for food & drink or merchandise at all ballpark locations. In addition, during a special inning break during the baseball game, the Drive will ask all health care workers in attendance to stand and be recognized by Drive fans and the broader community for their commitment to keeping us all safe & healthy.

This will be a special & emotional night at Fluor Field, and we hope you can join us!

To purchase your tickets, follow the simple instructions below:

Visit greenvilledrive.com/groupportal

Enter the password "Hero"

Select as many tickets as you need & then follow the instructions to check out.

Your $10 voucher will be available for pick up once you arrive at the game.

Thank you in advance for all that you do for our community! See you at Fluor Field on May 16th!

