Celebrate Mom at Fluor Field with a Special Picnic May 14th

Celebrate Mom in the best way possible at the Drive's Mother's Day Picnic on Sunday, May 14th! Enjoy an afternoon celebrating Mom with a ticket to the game, a hand-delivered carnation from one of the Drive players, a delicious picnic buffet in the 500 Club, special opportunities to win prizes throughout the game, and a post-game picture with the family in front of the Green Monster!

Menu includes all your ballpark favorites like burgers, hot dogs, mac & cheese, and more!

The picnic starts at 2 PM with first pitch taking place at 3:05 PM.

