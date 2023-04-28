Celebrate Mom at Fluor Field with a Special Picnic May 14th
April 28, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release
Celebrate Mom in the best way possible at the Drive's Mother's Day Picnic on Sunday, May 14th! Enjoy an afternoon celebrating Mom with a ticket to the game, a hand-delivered carnation from one of the Drive players, a delicious picnic buffet in the 500 Club, special opportunities to win prizes throughout the game, and a post-game picture with the family in front of the Green Monster!
Menu includes all your ballpark favorites like burgers, hot dogs, mac & cheese, and more!
The picnic starts at 2 PM with first pitch taking place at 3:05 PM.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from April 28, 2023
- Celebrate Mom at Fluor Field with a Special Picnic May 14th - Greenville Drive
- Salute Our Healthcare Heroes on May 16th - Greenville Drive
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.