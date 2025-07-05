Sandberg's Gem Lifts Ducks over Flying Boxcars

July 5, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks pitcher Ryan Sandberg

(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 8-2 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Meritus Park.

The Flock sent 10 batters to the plate in the top half of the fifth inning and scored five runs off Flying Boxcars starting pitcher Julian Minaya for a 5-0 advantage, highlighted by Kole Kaler's sacrifice fly, a two-run single produced by Ivan Castillo, and RBI base hits from Taylor Kohlwey and Troy Viola. Long Island added three more runs in the ninth for an 8-0 cushion thanks to RBI doubles by Cody Thomas and Seth Beer and a Kaler RBI single. Hagerstown avoided the shutout in the bottom of the frame as Bryce Cannon cracked a two-run home run to right centerfield.

Ducks starter Ryan Sandberg (3-2) picked up the victory after firing seven scoreless innings on just five hits allowed while striking out 10, tying David Griffin (May 13 vs. Gastonia) for the most strikeouts by a Ducks pitcher in a single ballgame in 2025. Minaya (0-5) suffered the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits in four and one-third innings pitched, walking one and striking out five.

Chris Roller, River Town, Justin O'Conner and Kaler each had a pair of hits for the Ducks en route to the victory.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars wrap up their three-game series on Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Tyler Beede (1-1, 6.61) gets the nod for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars lefty Anthony Imhoff (0-0, 6.35).

Long Island returns home on Friday, July 11, to open a three-game set with the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be Irish Heritage Night, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Koozies, presented by Irish Poet Restaurant Bar. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer to save $15 when spending $50 or more (dine-in) and one (1) free appetizer when spending $30 or more (delivery/pick-up) from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

