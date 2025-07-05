Hawks Score Three in Seventh to Even Series

July 5, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Staten Island, NY): After scoring 13 runs in back-to-back victories, the York Revolution were held in check on Saturday afternoon, dropping a 4-1 matinee to the Staten Island FerryHawks at SIUH Northwell Health Community Park.

Revs starter Michael Horrell was sharp most of the day and began the afternoon by retiring his first seven batters.

A one-out walk to Alberto Osuna in the third preceded a wild pitch and a Drew Maggi infield single. That set the table for Eddy Diaz who skied a sac fly to left for the game's first run.

Staten Island starter Alex Mack set down his first eight batters of the afternoon before an Alexis Olmeda two-out single in the third.

York began to piece together consistent offensive threats as Jeremy Arocho led off the fourth with a base hit and stole second but was tagged out after a fake near the bag. It was the start of five consecutive innings in which the Revs had a leadoff baserunner, but they could ultimately manage just one run.

That run came in the fifth as William Simoneit extended his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games with a base hit up the middle and Jeffrey Wehler smacked a double down the third base line to set the stage. With the infield in, Brandon Lewis lined an RBI single to left center to tie the game at 1-1, picking up his eighth RBI in his last seven contests.

Mack rebounded to log a strikeout for the first out but exited due to an apparent injury. Staten Island native Ryan Kehoe, signed earlier in the day, debuted with a fielder's choice grounder and a pop up as the Revs stranded two, while he used a double play ball to strand two more in the sixth, escaping further trouble.

The biggest play came in the seventh as Arocho lined a drive toward the gap in left center but left fielder Aaron Takacs laid out to make a potential game-saving diving catch, keeping the game tied as York stranded two runners for the third consecutive inning.

Still tied at 1-1, Brandon Martorano led off the bottom of the seventh with an infield single, and following his defensive heroics, Takacs became the offensive hero with a tiebreaking RBI double to left center. Two batters later, Drew Maggi chipped an RBI single into shallow left as Takacs barely beat Arocho's throw home to make it 3-1. Mark Contreras added a two-out RBI double to right center off reliever Hunter Dula as the FerryHawks seized a 4-1 lead.

Kehoe (1-0) earned the win, surviving 3.2 scoreless innings despite allowing seven baserunners as he worked through the eighth. Robbie Baker made clean work of the ninth, striking out the side for his fifth save.

Veteran lefty Alex Katz, signed earlier in the day by the Revs, made his debut by striking out the side in the bottom of the eighth.

The Revs fall to 39-23 and see their three-game winning streak against the FerryHawks come to an ened. The Revs will look to finish the first half with a 40th victory on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. as RHP Foster Pace (6-2, 4.84) faces Staten Island lefty Shane Barringer (2-4, 8.24). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 1:10 p.m.







