Revs Bring Their Own Fireworks to Independence Day Bash in NYC

Staten Island, NY: The York Revolution enjoyed another big offensive outburst, downing the Staten Island FerryHawks 13-9 on Independence Day evening at SIUH Northwell Health Community Park. The Revs have won back-to-back games, scoring 13 runs in each contest, as they tie a season-high 17 games over .500 at 39-22.

The Revs pounded out 14 hits including five extra-base hits and stole nine bases, one shy of a team record for a single game. Jeffrey Wehler was on base all five times, going 3-for-3 with a three-run homer and three runs scored. Marty Costes also drove in three and scored three, and Jeremy Arocho ripped a season-high three hits. Jalen Miller led the way in the stolen base department with a trio of swipes while Arocho and Wehler both stole multiple bags.

The Revs put together their 18th comeback win of the year and their fifth from down at least four runs, as they recovered from a bumpy start.

Staten Island scored two in the first as Kolby Johnson led off with a homer off the batters' eye and Nick Decker homered to right with two outs.

The FerryHawks dinked and dunked their way to two more runs in the second, loading the bases thanks in part to a pair of jam shot singles. Eddy Diaz' infield single plated one and Johnson's soft ground out pushed home another as the Revs trailed 4-0.

York responded in a huge way in the third. Costes' two-out RBI single to left got the Revs on the board, and after William Simoneit was hit by a pitch, Wehler blasted a game-tying three-run homer off the center field batters' eye for his second consecutive three-RBI game, tying the game at 4-4.

Costes put York ahead with a two-out, two-run double down the left field line in the top of the fourth as the Revs plated six unanswered to go up 6-4.

Aaron Takacs served an RBI single into right in the bottom of the fourth as the Hawks pulled within 6-5, but Revs starter Chris Vallimont (2-1) set down the next eight consecutive batters, striking out four of five at one point.

York's offense continued to pad the lead. Arocho took advantage of the FerryHawks' decision to intentionally walk Miller in the fifth, ripping a two-run single into right center to extend the lead to 8-5.

Brandon Lewis drilled a two-run double to left in the top of the sixth as the Revs reached double figures with a 10-5 lead, and a double play grounder off the bat of Ryan Higgins pushed home one more.

Staten Island chipped together three consecutive singles with two outs in the sixth as Johnson's infield knock brought home a run to make it 11-6, but Diaz ran into the final out at the plate to end the inning.

The Revs offense made it five consecutive innings scoring multiple runs as Simoneit cracked a two-run double to the gap in right center in the top of the seventh, extending the lead to 13-6 while also prolonging his hitting streak to a season-best nine consecutive games.

Staten Island continued to pester, scoring a pair of runs in the seventh on a wild pitch and a Brandon Martorano RBI single, but lefty Danny Denz retired Cristhian Rodriguez on an inning-ending double play ball to hold the lead at 13-8.

Johnson picked up his fourth RBI of the game on a double off Dallas Woolfolk in the eighth, but Ian Churchill struck out Decker to end the inning with the tying run on deck.

Mauricio Llovera took care of a scoreless ninth to close out the win.

Notes: The Revs have won three straight against the FerryHawks, improving to 5-5 head-to-head on the season. The two teams are meeting for the third of four consecutive weekends. York has scored 13 or more runs in back-to-back games for the first time since July 10-11 of last season when they dropped 16 and 15, respectively, on the Long Island Ducks in back-to-back road victories. The Revs have won three consecutive years on July 4, and are victorious in four of the past five seasons. Friday marked their first road game on the 4th since 2019.

Up Next: York righty Michael Horrell (3-1, 2.42) gets the ball on Saturday against Hawks righty Alex Mack (2-0, 2.46) as the two teams meet in a 2 p.m. matinee. The Revs will aim to make it the second fastest to 40 wins in franchise history behind only last year's club. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 1:40 p.m.







