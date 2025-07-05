Lexington Falls 9-3 to Southern Maryland

July 5, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - After taking the first game the night prior, Lexington looked to take the series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in game two in front of a crowd of over 2,200. The Legends gave the start to Wilton Castillo while Southern Maryland handed it to Ian Kahaloa

Lexington did not wait long to get on the board as JT Riddle sent the first pitch he saw flying over the right field wall, making it 1-0 in the first. Neither team was able to find anything in the second inning, but the Blue Crabs were able to get on the board in the third. Dondrei Hubbard laid down an RBI double that plated the first run before Alejandro De Aza and Ethan Wilson hit sac flies that brought in two runs to make it 3-1 going into the middle three innings.

Southern Maryland threatened to pull away in the fourth when they found themselves with bases loaded and no outs. However, Castillo was able to tally a strikeout and force contact to get out of the jam. The Blue Crabs added another in the fifth with a sac fly hit by Berrera. Jack Lynch relieved Castillo of his duties in the sixth, and he was able to sit down the Blue Crabs' batters without much issue.

Bererra continued to make an impact in the seventh inning as his two-run homer in the seventh extended the Blue Crabs' lead to five. However, Lexington would begin to chip away at the Southern Maryland lead with a two-run home run of their own from Isaias Quiroz that made it a 6-3 ballgame. The Blue Crabs immediately struck back in the eighth inning as Sam Dexter and Ryan McCarthy hit back-to-back home runs to make it 9-3. Despite Lexington's best efforts, they were unable to come back as Southern Maryland closed out the game.

Lexington falls 9-3 to Southern Maryland in game two of their three-game series. Ian Kahaloa is given the win to improve his record to 7-2, and the loss is given to Wilton Castillo as his record goes to 4-4. The Legends and the Blue Crabs return to Legends Field on July 6th for Sunday Funday presented by the YMCA of Central Kentucky, and after the game kids can run the bases courtesy of Kentucky Urgent Care. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 PM.







