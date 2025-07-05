Gastonia Nips Rockers, 3-2

July 5, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the eighth inning to claim a 3-2 win over the High Point Rockers Saturday night at CaroMont Health Park.

The Rockers are now 40-22 in the first half and have wrapped up the South Division's first half championship. Sunday's contest at 4 p.m. at Gastonia will be the final game of the first half.

On Saturday, the Rockers faced 35-year-old righty Craig Stem who went 16-22 as a starting pitcher for the Rockers from 2019-2023. Stem went five innings and held the Rockers to three hits and two runs while walking two and striking out five.

Gastonia went up 1-0 in the first inning when Nate Scantlin led off the frame with a solo homer off Rockers starter Jared Henry.

The Rockers took a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Stem loaded the bases and Ian Yetsko reached on an error by the shortstop that allowed one run to score. Luis Gonzalez then drew a walk with the bases full to force in a second run.

Gastonia tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth when Narciso Crook scored from second on an errant pickoff throw from Rockers catcher Nolan Watson.

The game remained 2-2 until the eighth inning.

Facing Zach Vennaro (L, 0-1) in the eighth, Gastonia's Brian O'Grady started the inning with a single and moved to second on a single by Narciso Crook. A double steal put the runners and second and third before Kevin Watson, Jr. grounded out to second, allowing O'Grady to score the go-ahead run.

Gastonia's Bryan Blanton put the Rockers down in order to earn the save. Art Warren pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Peppers to earn the win (W, 1-0).

Max Viera finished with two of High Point's five hits on the night.

NOTES: The Rockers activated INF Carlos Amezquita and RHP Justin Lewis from the injured list prior to Saturday's game. .. Amezquita started in left field.







Atlantic League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.