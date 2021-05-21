San Jose Slips Past Fresno 3-2 on Thursday

Fresno, California - The Fresno Grizzlies (10-5) faltered to the San Jose Giants (9-6) 3-2 Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno succumbed to their first one-run loss of the 2021 campaign.

Julio Carreras highlighted the Grizzlies offense. The second baseman was a home run shy of the cycle, picking up a double in the first and a triple in the seventh. Luke Morgan also had a big night, securing a two-bagger and run in the fourth.

For San Jose, Ricardo Genoves enjoyed a solo shot in the second, his first of the year. Marco Luciano continued his strong series with a single in the fifth, tying the contest at two. The Giants would score the go-ahead run in the seventh off of a sacrifice fly by Garrett Frechette.

The back-and-forth affair logged the win for San Jose reliever Austin Reich (1-0). The righty struck out three over a pair of innings. Lefty Chris Wright followed Reich with two more frames of perfect work, recording the save. Both arms helped out starter Kyle Harrison, who fanned eight in three-plus innings. On the other hand, Fresno righty Will Ethridge hurled four and two-thirds frames. He punched out six, a career-high. Anderson Bido (2-1) took the defeat though for the Grizzlies.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Julio Carreras (3-4, 3B, 2B, RBI, R)

- RHP Anderson Pilar (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K)

- RF Luke Morgan (1-4, 2B, R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- Bullpen (5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K)

- C Ricardo Genoves (2-4, HR, RBI, R)

- LF Tyler Flores (3-4, 2B, R)

On Deck:

Friday, May 21 vs. San Jose Giants, San Jose RHP Prelander Berroa (0-1, 3.00) vs. Fresno LHP Breiling Eusebio (1-0, 4.30), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Two runs or less have decided 10 of the Grizzlies first 15 games. The Grizzlies are 6-4 in those contests with a 4-2 mark at home.

