Ports Rally Late to Defeat Rawhide

VISALIA, Ca. - Down 2-1 with just two hits entering the top of the seventh inning, the Ports rallied for two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth, earning a 4-3 win over the Rawhide at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia on Thursday night.

The Ports (6-9) tied the game at two with their first of two runs in the seventh following a wild play. With runners on first and third and nobody out, the Rawhide caught Danny Bautista in a rundown trying to steal second base, but Visalia shortstop SP Chen threw to the plate to catch T.J. Schofield-Sam trying to score from third during the play. Schofield-Sam remained in a rundown of his own long enough to allow Bautista to get to third before being tagged out. Kevin Richards then drove Bautista home with an RBI groundout to shortstop to tie the game at two.

Sahid Valenzuela and Robert Puason kept the inning going with a hit by pitch and bunt single, and Joshwan Wright came through with a two-out RBI single back up the middle to give the Ports their first lead of the night at 3-2.

After the Rawhide (2-13) tied the game at three with a single run in the bottom of the seventh, the Ports took the lead for good in the eighth. With Tyler Soderstrom on second base and two outs, Bautista provided what turned out to be the game-winning hit, a single through the left side to score Soderstrom and give the Ports a 4-3 lead.

Jose Mora pitched a scoreless eighth and Brock Whittlesey worked around a two-out double in the ninth for his second save of the season.

Edward Baram (1-1) got the win for Stockton, going two innings and giving up one run in relief of starter Jack Cushing. Cushing gave up just two unearned runs in five innings to lower his ERA to 0.66, the best mark in Low A West by anyone who has thrown ten innings or more.

Jhonny Valdez (0-1) pitched the eighth and took the loss for Visalia, giving up one run on one hit.

With wins in two of the first three games of the series, the Ports will go for back-to-back victories for the second time this year behind Jake Walkinshaw, who gets the ball for Stockton in the fourth of this six game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm.

