B'Nai B'Rith to Introduce 2021 Class of Student-Athlete Scholarship Recipients at Fresno Grizzlies Home Game
May 21, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
B'nai B'rith Fresno will celebrate 70 years of recognizing Fresno-area student-athletes by introducing its 2021 class of scholarship recipients at Chukchansi Park on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 1:05 p.m. during the Fresno Grizzlies game.
B'nai B'rith is proud to partner with the Fresno Grizzlies to recognize 17 outstanding student-athletes as Covid-19 protocols made an in-person dinner impossible this year. A small ceremony, in accordance with CDC and State of California mandates, will occur during the game where each nominee and their parents will be present.
"We are honored to have the opportunity to host such a historic, meaningful event out here at the ballpark," said Derek Franks, Grizzlies President. "Year after year I am astounded by the accomplishments of our local student athletes and I am grateful that B'nai B'rith Fresno chose Chukchansi Park as the location of this year's event."
The B'nai B'rith Student-Athlete Dinner and Scholarship is the longest running scholarship program in Fresno County and is celebrating its 70th year. Each high school that draws students from a Fresno zip code nominates a senior based on athletic achievements, academic accomplishments and school and community activities.
The B'nai B'rith Student Athlete Award started in 1952 as part of Brotherhood Week in Fresno. Race, creed, nationality, religious background nor gender has anything to do with the considered choices for award nominees.
