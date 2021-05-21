Quakes Let Late Lead Slip Away

Lake Elsinore, CA - Gilberto Vizcarra's bases-loaded single off Julian Smith sent the Storm into a frenzy, as he knocked in Brandon Valenzuela with the game-winner in the tenth.

Aldrich de Jongh's second homer of the game in the eighth inning put the Quakes up 6-3, but the Storm got a run in the last of the inning to make it a two-run game. The Quakes, who left ten men stranded on base on Thursday, loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the ninth, as Storm reliever Duilio Ochoa walked the first three hitters he faced. Ochoa would settle down though, keeping Rancho out of the run-column to keep the Storm deficit at two.

Smith (1-1), struggled in the ninth, as he allowed two runs to tie the game, but left the bases loaded to get the game into the tenth, where the Storm would eventually walk it off.

Rancho got a huge game out of de Jongh, who finished with four of Rancho's ten hits.

The Quakes (6-8) missed out on a chance to even their record at .500 and move into first place in the South Division. On Friday, Rancho will go with righty Carlos Duran (0-1), as he'll battle Storm right-hander Nick Thwaits (0-1) at 7:05pm.

