Isn't Eight Great?

San Bernardino, CA - Adam Macko pitched the Modesto Nuts to their eighth straight win and a 10-7 triumph against the Inland Empire 66ers on Thursday night at San Manuel Stadium.

Macko (W, 1-0) surrendered two early leads before settling down and pitching a career-high five innings. The Nuts' (12-3) southpaw was lights out in his final two frames. After a lead-off double in the fourth, Macko struck out five of the last six hitters he faced to move into a tie for the league lead in strikeouts with 27. His ten strikeouts on Thursday night matched his career high.

Noelvi Marte started the scoring for the Nuts with a solo home run in the first inning. In the third, Marte added on with a two-run double.

The 66ers (6-8) came back and took the lead in the bottom of the third inning before the Nuts rattled off seven unanswered runs. Brett Rodriguez drove in two RBI in the game with a pair of singles. Victor Labrada plated three runs with two doubles and a run scored. Juan Querecuto Jr. reached base four times and batted in two runs in the fifth.

Things got a bit dicey in the seventh inning when the 66ers scored three runs thanks to three walks and two errors. That helped bring the tying run to the plate, but Juan Mercedes was able to escape the jam.

Luis Curvelo (S, 3/3) allowed just one single while striking out four in the final two innings to secure the victory.

The Nuts continue their six-game series with the Inland Empire 66ers on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

