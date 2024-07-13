San Jose Even Series, Defeat Visalia 6-4

SAN JOSE, CA- Giants' two-run homerun in the seventh inning lift San Jose past Visalia 6-4. After taking a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh inning, Cesar Quintas recorded his team leading seventh home run of the season to give the Giants the lead.

Starting pitcher Nate Savino pitched a career long 3.0 innings while giving up one earned run. Following Nate Savino's appearance, Eric Dominguez made his single-A debut. Dominguez went 5.0 innings while striking out five batters and allowing three earned runs. Jefferson Pena and Ruben Santana both recorded a multi-hit game including an RBI.

The final two games of the series are scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm from Excite Ballpark in San Jose. All games can be heard live at visaliarawhide.com.

