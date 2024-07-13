Storm Shut Out Grizzlies in Fourth Game of Series Presented by the Valley News

Tonight's game ended in swift fasion. In a one hour and forty-nine-minute affair, the Lake Elsinore Storm shut out the Fresno Grizzles by a final score of 4-0 win.

The only runs in the entire game came in the bottom of the third. It began with a double from Leodalis De Vries. This extended his hitting streak to ten games with his 16th hit in that span. Rosman Verdugo then followed him with a booming home run. This was his 17th hit in the last nine games. In July, he is slashing .516/.568/.871 with an OPS of 1.439. Ethan Long would then put the final run on the board with a double that brought Jacob Campbell home.

Ian Koenig was the night's starter. He would only get through four frames but would allow just one hit, strike out five, and not allow a single run.

Will Varmette would get the next three innings and Daniel Camarena would get the final two. The Grizzlies would only get two hits and one walk in these five innings.

The Storm will play their penultimate game of the series tomorrow at 5:15 PM.

