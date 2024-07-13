Grizzlies Blown Away Late By Storm In 2-1 (10) Walk-Off Loss

July 13, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (7-13, 45-40) were walked-off on by the Lake Elsinore Storm (11-9, 43-41) 2-1 in 10 innings Saturday evening from Lake Elsinore Diamond. Fresno's road woes continued, as they dropped the series to Lake Elsinore in heart-wrenching fashion. The Grizzlies lost their third straight contest to the Storm and fell to 2-12 on the road in the second half. Fresno blew the lead in the ninth and suffered their fifth walk-off defeat of the season in the bottom of the 10th. The Grizzlies are now 7-5 in extra innings with a 5-4 mark on the road. Fresno stumbled to 9-14 in one-run affairs with a 2-10 record away from home.

The Grizzlies clawed ahead 1-0 in the top of the seventh after the clubs traded zeroes for the first six innings of the game. Braylen Wimmer lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Fadriel Cruz. It was Fresno's 43rd sacrifice fly of the year, tied for second best in all of Minor League Baseball. The Storm knotted the contest at one in the bottom of the ninth after a pinch-hit RBI single by Ethan Long. It was Long's eighth hit and 11th RBI in the series. Ryan Wilson, the recipient of the Lake Elsinore run reached on an error by Grizzlies shortstop Andy Perez. After Fresno failed to produce a run in the top of the 10th, Lake Elsinore needed just one run for the series win. Two batters into the frame, Jacob Campbell ripped a single to center, sending the Storm crowd into a frenzy.

Fresno starter Michael Prosecky was unbelievable once again, calming the Storm lineup in a no-decision effort. Prosecky dazzled for a career-high six scoreless innings in his second start of 2024 with the Grizzlies. He is recovering from minor elbow inflammation that appeared early in the calendar year. Prosecky permitted a pair of hits and walks while punching out eight. Both walks were issued to Padres #4 prospect Leodalis De Vries and both hits were allowed to Rosman Verdugo. Bryson Hammer (hold, 3) retired four batters with strikeouts, despite yielding three walks. Sam Weatherly was tagged with a blown save after giving up the unearned run in the ninth. Kannon Handy (1-3) was ticketed the loss after the automatic runner at second scored on the walk-off single.

Reigning California League Pitcher of the Week and Lake Elsinore righty Miguel Mendez also wheeled a no-decision after five shutout frames. Mendez scattered four hits and one walk while whiffing six. Thomas Balboni Jr. and Yerry Landinez covered clean innings despite traffic on the basepaths. Luis German was responsible for the lone run plated by Fresno. Lefty Javier Chacon (4-1, win) was magnificent, setting down all six batters he faced. Chacon's two innings came in a crucial ninth and 10th.

The squads conclude their six-game set tomorrow afternoon from Lake Elsinore Diamond. The series finale will be the last game before the Minor League All-Star Break.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Michael Prosecky (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K)

- LHP Bryson Hammer (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K)

- LF Fadriel Cruz (1-3, R, BB)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- LHP Javier Chacon (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

- 3B Rosman Verdugo (3-4, BB)

- PH/1B Ethan Long (1-1, RBI)

On Deck:

Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 1:15 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Lake Elsinore Storm

Fresno RHP Jace Kaminska (4-4, 3.16) vs. Lake Elsinore RHP Isaiah Lowe (5-2, 2.70)

On That Fres-Notes:

The Grizzlies offense has been dismal with runners in scoring position over the last two games. Fresno is 0-for-18 with RISP, which included 0-for-12 in tonight's 2-1 loss to Lake Elsinore. The Grizzlies left 11 runners on base as well on Saturday.

Four of the last six Saturday games for Fresno have gone into extras (June 8, June 22, June 29 and tonight, July 13). The Grizzlies are 2-2 in those contests.7A02PH0PR22MB3521namp_--

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.