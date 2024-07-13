Ports Top Quakes to End Win Streak

Stockton, CA - The Quakes saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night, as the Stockton Ports rallied for a 5-3 win at Banner Island Ballpark.

Despite some strong starting pitching from Luke Fox and the first homer of former first-rounder Kendall George's career, the Ports tallied four runs in the seventh inning and earned their first win of the series.

Fox limited Stockton to just one hit over three scoreless innings, striking out six Ports along the way.

Alexander Albertus doubled home a run, then scored on a Jesus Galiz RBI single in the fourth, giving Rancho a 2-0 lead.

Stockton answered in the bottom of the inning to make it 2-1, before George's first round-tripper of the year made it a 3-1 game in the seventh against eventual winner Tom Reisinger (3-1).

The Ports then got to Rancho reliever Callum Wallace (1-4) in the last of the seventh, scoring four times and taking the lead for good. Stockton's Esteury Ruiz doubled home three runs, then scored on a Ryan Lasko double to make it a 5-3 contest.

Rancho (10-9, 40-43) will look to Roque Gutierrez (1-2) on Saturday night at 7:05pm, as he takes on Stockton's Steven Echavarria (0-3).

The Quakes will be on the road until Friday, July 19, when they return home to face the Lake Elsinore Storm in a brief three-game series. Friday the 19th will be Joe Kelly Bobblehead Giveaway to 1,500 fans in attendance. Tickets are available for all Quakes' home games online at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

