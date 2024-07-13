A Lopsided Lake Elsinore 3rd Inning Costs Fresno 4-0

July 13, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (7-12, 45-39) faltered to the Lake Elsinore Storm (10-9, 42-41) 4-0 Friday night from Lake Elsinore Diamond. The Grizzlies were shutout in their fastest time of game this season, at one hour and 49 minutes. Fresno fell to 2-11 on the road in the second half, matching the number of losses they suffered away from home in the first part of their schedule (23-11).

Lake Elsinore scored all four of their runs in a lopsided third inning. Leodalis De Vries crushed a double to left, netting Chase Valentine. Then, Rosman Verdugo unleashed a two-run homer to deep left, his ninth longball of the season. Finally, Ethan Long roped a double to center, adding Jacob Campbell. Overall, the Storm offense smacked seven hits with five landing for extra-bases.

Fresno's lineup mustered just three hits and one walk. Luis Mendez lined a single to center in the second and Ben McCabe ripped a single to center in the fifth. Nick Gile logged a walk in the fifth and swatted a double in the eighth. Mendez extended his hit streak to 14 games with that early single. The Grizzlies went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on base.

Storm starter Ian Koenig entered the contest without a win and an 11.20 ERA. Koenig stymied the Grizzlies for four shutout innings, allowing one hit and fanning five. Will Varmette (3-3) earned the triumph after three scoreless frames, whiffing two. Former Padres big leaguer Daniel Camarena wrapped up the victory with two strong innings.

Grizzlies' lefty Isaiah Coupet (5-3) took the defeat after tying his career-high with six frames of work. Coupet was tagged for all four runs in the third, finishing with six hits and one walk to his line, while punching out eight. Cade Denton and Brady Hill each chucked a clean inning. Denton struck out one batter in his outing while Hill induced a double play during his appearance.

The teams continue their six-game set tomorrow evening from Lake Elsinore Diamond. This is the last series before the Minor League All-Star Break.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Nick Gile (1-2, 2B, BB)

- 2B Luis Mendez (1-4, SB)

- RHP Cade Denton (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- Storm Pitching (9.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

- 3B Rosman Verdugo (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- DH Ethan Long (1-2, 2B, RBI)

On Deck:

Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 5:15 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Lake Elsinore Storm

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (1-0, 1.80) vs. Lake Elsinore RHP Miguel Mendez (0-3, 5.09)

On That Fres-Note:

Over the last two games, the final two innings for Grizzlies pitchers have looked eerily similar. Kannon Handy (July 11) and Cade Denton (July 12) each hurled a 1-2-3 seventh frame with their first batter they faced striking out. Wuardo Fernandez (July 11) and Brady Hill (July 12) each permitted a leadoff single to their inning before yielding a double play with no damage allowed.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.