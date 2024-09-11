Storm Offense Remains Relentless as Lake Elsinore Wins Game One

The first inning of tonight's game is how many innings have looked since the team was overturned and 8 new position players were brought together over one month ago. This set up a dominant win for the Lake Elsinore Storm in game one of the California League Divisional Series over the Visalia Rawhide.

Kai Roberts, who was added to the Storm roster on August 6th, led the game with a double. He would go on to get on base four times. Lamar King Jr, after two outs were recorded, would bring him home with a double of his own. He got on base three times and was brought to Lake Elsinore on July 26th.

Braedon Karpathios would then come to the plate as one of the rare individuals who has been with the team all season long. His single would bring in King and the throw to the plate would go awry, striking the Rawhide's starting pitcher in the head.

This was deemed a serious enough hit for the Visalia training staff to have Wilkin Paredes removed from the ballgame.

The emergency replacement, Nate Savino, would come in and allow a walk to Ryan Jackson. Sean Barnett, added to the Storm roster on August 6th, then slammed a double to bring both Jackson and Karpathios home. This four-run lead was only the beginning but it spelled the end for the Rawhide. The home team would get as close as a two-run deficit but that was quickly erased with a three-run inning in the top of the sixth by the Storm.

The Lake Elsinore offense was so patient (8 walks) and prolific (13 hits) that they had more mult-run innings (4) than innings where they failed to score a run tonight (3). This was the product of consistently intelligent at bats that forced the Rawhid to use eight different pitchers.

The Storm offense is now a product of transactional moves made from July 26th to August 20th with many being recent Padres top draft picks. The following players were added in this period and how they performed in Game One tonight:

Effective Friday, July 26, 2024

Lamar King transferred from ACL to Lake Elsinore (1-4 3 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB)

Effective Tuesday, August 6, 2024

- Brandon Butterworth transferred from ACL to Lake Elsinore (1-3 2 R, 3 RBI, 3 BB)

- Brendan Durfee transferred from ACL to Lake Elsinore (2-7 1 RBI)

- Jack Costello transferred from ACL to Lake Elsinore (1-6 1 RBI)

- Kai Roberts transferred from ACL to Lake Elsinore (2-4 2 R, 2 BB)

Effective Tuesday, August 20, 2024

- Ryan Jackson transferred from ACL to Lake Elsinore (2-4 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB)

- Sean Barnett transferred from ACL to Lake Elsinore (2-4 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB)

The Storm will return to The Diamond as Game Two is scheduled for Thursday, September 12th at 6:45 PM. Local wildfires are threatening this scheduled time but the Storm have said they will announce a possible change in location, date, or time as we draw closer to gameday if necessary. For now, Game Two remains on Thursday with Game Three, if needed, falling on the following night.

Lake Elsinore is three wins away from their fifth California League Championship and second in three seasons.

The post-game recaps are Presented by The Valley News which is made up of local residents dedicated to keeping our local communities up-to-date on important issues since 2001.

