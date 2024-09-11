Storm Reduce Prices, Pledge Percentage of Ticket Revenue to First Round Playoff Game for Airport Fire Relief

Due to the unfortunate and destructive Airport Fire, the Lake Elsinore Storm have decided to make tomorrow's game more accessible for and supportive of the local community.

Thunder Cares will be donating a percentage of the tickets sold to relief efforts, tickets have been reduced to $9, all remaining 2024 giveaway items will be handed out (at random) as fans enter through the front gates, and traditional Throwback Thirsty Thursday Promotions will be valid inside the ballpark including $35 AYCD and reduced price Beers at the OTG Diamond Taproom.

The Storm still hope you can come to the ballpark and celebrate your hometown team but understand if staying somewhere safe is the right option for you and your family.

